ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday agreed to further strengthen bilateral economic and commercial ties, including the full realisation of the potential offered by the Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement.

During the telephonic conversation, the two leaders also agreed to increase Pakistan-China cooperation in the relevant areas and to promote CPEC’s green development as a high-quality demonstration of the Belt and Road Initiative.

PM Imran Khan congratulated President Xi on the centenary of the Communist Party of China, the unprecedented victory in the Chinese people’s battle to eradicate absolute poverty, and appreciated China’s stellar development in four decades of reform and opening up.

The two leaders also felicitated each other on the important milestone of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China, reviewed the entire gamut of the bilateral strategic cooperative partnership, and discussed the regional and international situation.

The prime minister appreciated China’s successful containment of the COVID-19 pandemic as well as relief and assistance measures for the developing countries, including the vaccine cooperation with Pakistan, a statement from the PM Office read.

Taking stock of the negative impact of COVID-19 on the global economy, the two leaders agreed on further strengthening bilateral economic and commercial ties, including the full realisation of the potential offered by the Phase-II of the China-Pakistan Free Trade Agreement, to overcome the economic headwinds.

PM Imran Khan welcomed Chinese investments in the CPEC Special Economic Zones, underscoring that an early start of work on the ML-1 railway project will complement Pakistan’s geo-economics vision for national and regional development.

According to the statement, he appreciated China’s “leading role in combating climate change” and briefed President Xi on Pakistan’s wide-ranging measures for climate change mitigation and adaptation, including the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami initiative.

PM Khan stressed the need to continue with the momentum of high-level exchanges to further diversify “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” between the two countries, the statement read, adding that the premier renewed his invitation to President Xi to visit Pakistan at his early convenience.

On the occasion, both the leaders have called on the international community to provide immediate humanitarian and economic assistance to the people of Afghanistan to alleviate their suffering, prevent instability and flight of people, as well as continued engagement for the rebuilding of the country.