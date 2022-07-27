The COVID-19 positive ratio in Pakistan rose by almost 4 percent in a single day on Wednesday morning, according to data supplied by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH), as the nation had seen 620 new cases and 4 fatalities in the previous 24 hours.

After 620 out of 16,704 samples were tested for COVID, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate increased to 3.71 percent, bringing the total number of cases to 1,551,871 overall.

In addition, the mortality toll from COVID-19 in Pakistan has increased to 30,474 as 588 people recovered from it and four more died while receiving treatment.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the nation increased overnight to 7,660 as a result of the additional recoveries and fatalities.

The Omicron family member coronavirus BA5, on the other hand, is the most recent coronavirus variety to spread widely over the world.

It is significant to note that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), raised worry on the rising number of coronavirus cases that were burdening healthcare systems and clinicians.

Over the past two weeks, the number of Covid cases reported to the climbed 30% as a result of sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the loosening of control measures.

In late June, 52 percent of cases had been sequenced, up from 37 percent in one week, according to the World Health Organization’s most recent data.

About 65 percent of illnesses in the US are estimated to have this as their cause.