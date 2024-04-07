Karachi: The price of gold in Pakistan has reached a record level.

According to the All Pakistan Gems and Jewelers Association, one tola of gold has become expensive by Rs 4,900.

According to the association, the price of gold per tola has become 2 lakh 45 thousand 100 rupees.

The price of ten grams of gold has also increased by 4200 rupees to 2 lakh 10 thousand 134 rupees.

The price of gold per ounce in the international market has increased by $44 to $2330, while the global price of gold in Pakistan is $2350 per ounce after adding $20 premium.