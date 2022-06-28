According to National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH) data issued on Tuesday morning, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan decreased a day after nearing 3 percent, as the nation recorded fewer instances in the most recent 24 hours compared to the preceding three days.

Following the two fatalities, the number of deaths in Pakistan has now reached 30,392, while the overall number of illnesses has increased to 1,534,603 as a result of the 33 additional cases.

13,759 tests were conducted in Pakistan over the course of the last 24 hours (Monday), with a positive rate of 2.42 percent. 85 people in total were receiving critical care.