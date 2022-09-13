Babar Azam, the captain of Pakistan, makes beautiful cover drives. Even if the top player did not do well throughout the Asia Cup 2022 competition, when he does play, he electrifies the cricket arena.

The act of stroking the ball over the covers with well-timed wristwork and a typical movement of the front foot toward the pitch of a delivery that is intended for or outside the off stump is known as a “cover drive” in cricket, according to ESPN Cricinfo.

Students are learning about the skipper’s cover drive in the federal board’s Physics textbook, which aids with their science education.

The internet has been buzzing with a tweet. The tweet’s subject line read, “Babar Azam’s cover drive related question in 9th-grade physics curriculum (federal board) (via Reddit)”. Babar Azam smashed a cover drive by imparting 150 J of kinetic energy to the ball with his bat.

a) If the ball weighs 120g, at what speed will it cross the boundary?

b) How much kinetic energy does a 450g football need to have in order to move at this speed?

Babar Azam's cover drive related question in 9th grade physics syllabus (federal board) (via Reddit) pic.twitter.com/I2Tc9HldsG — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 13, 2022