The US dollar continues to fly, today the dollar has become expensive both in the inter-bank and open market. After the dollar became expensive by 34 paise in interbank, 285 rupees became 75 paise. On the other hand, the dollar became 312 rupees after becoming expensive by 1 rupee in the open market.

A positive trend is being seen in Pakistan Stock Exchange today. Pakistan Stock Exchange 100 index increased by 188 points to 41 thousand 528. Yesterday, the 100 index closed at 41 thousand points.