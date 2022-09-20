On September 19, a Pakistani Army soldier chose death during a firefight with terrorists, according to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Terrorists from inside Afghanistan crossed the international border and started shooting at Pakistani troops in the general region of Dwa Toi, North Waziristan District in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the military’s media wing.

The Pakistani Army troops replied appropriately, and according to intelligence assessments, terrorists sustained significant losses.

However, after a gunfight, Sepoy Nazar Muhammad, a 34-year-old Baloch from Jaffarabad who had bravely fought the militants, accepted martyrdom.

In a statement, Pakistan expressed its vehement condemnation of terrorists using Afghan territory for attacks against the country and its expectation that the interim Afghan government would forbid future conduct of similar actions.

The ISPR continued, “These gallant warriors’ sacrifices further solidify our resolve to safeguard Pakistan’s frontiers against the