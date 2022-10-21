ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court on Friday provided a comprehensive ruling on the denial of Sameena Shah’s bail request, finding that the mother of the defendant Shahnawaz Amir had failed to substantiate the claims made against her in the Sarah Inam murder case.

Judge for Additional Sessions Muhammad Sohail Sheikh delivered the two-page decision.The verdict states that Sameena asked for bail prior to being arrested. It stated that the mother of the suspect was there at the scene of the crime and added that she did not bother to call the police right away to report the murder.

According to the judgement, Sameena “failed to prove the charges in the case against her false.”According to the order, the police are still looking into the incident and might need Sameena’s help.

After Additional Sessions Judge Sohail Sheikh rejected Sameena’s request for bail, the Islamabad Police detained her on October 19.Once Sameena and her attorney arrived before the judge, officers from Police Station Shehzad Town detained her outside the courtroom.

The case

Shahnawaz is suspected of killing his wife Sarah at home on September 23 following an argument over a family issue.When the police apprehended Shahnawaz at a farmhouse in the Chak Shahzad neighbourhood of Islamabad, he confessed to the crime and said he “thought” his wife was having an affair with someone else.

Only three short months had passed since their wedding.Police previous month filed a first information report (FIR) in reaction to Station House Officer (SHO) Nawazish Ali Khan’s allegation under Section 302 (penalty for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).