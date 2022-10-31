ISLAMABAD: For the next twelve hours, the majority of Pakistan’s plains are predicted to experience mainly dry weather.But in Gilgit-Baltistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Kashmir, rain-wind thunderstorms and snowfall over mountains are anticipated.

This morning’s temperatures in a few big cities:

14 degrees Celsius were recorded in Islamabad and Muzaffarabad, 18 in Lahore, 25 in Karachi, 16 in Peshawar, 11 in Quetta and Murree, and 7 in Gilgit.

In Srinagar, Leh, Pulwama, Shopian, Baramulla, and Anantnag, the Met Office predicts partly overcast conditions with a probability of rain-thunderstorms and snow over hills.

Today’s morning temperature:

Jammu recorded a temperature of 19, Srinagar seven degrees, Pulwama and Shopian five, Anantnag four, Baramulla six, and Leh minus two degrees Celsius.