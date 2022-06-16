PESHAWAR: The Regional Meteorological Center Peshawar forecasted mostly hot and partly overcast weather for the next 24 hours in most regions of the province on Thursday.

In the districts of Abbottabad, Mansehra, Haripur, Battagram, Kohistan, Torghar, Shangla, Chitral, Lower & Upper Dir, Swat, Malakand, Buner, Swabi, Mardan, Peshawar, Charsadda, Nowshera, Mohmand, Khyber, Kohat, Hangu, Karak, Orakzai, and Kurram, however, rain-thunderstorms with gusty winds are expected In the plains of the region, dust storms and strong winds are also forecast.



Risalpur had the hottest temperature in the province, at 47°C.