KARACHI: On Monday, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari launched the Peoples Intra District Bus Service in Karachi in an effort to provide the general public with cutting-edge transportation options.

Syed Murad Ali Shah, the chief minister of Sindh, was joined at the ceremony by other members of his cabinet, including Sharjeel Inam Memon, the minister of information who is also in charge of transportation.

The 30-bus fleet will travel a 29-kilometer route from the Model Colony to Tower during the first phase. On seven routes in the port city, at least 240 air-conditioned buses will be operated in phases.

According to Provincial Minister for Transport Sharjeel Inam Memon, the People’s Bus Service will have fares ranging from 25 to 50 rupees. According to him, PPP is constantly working to develop the city.

It is important to note that the network of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) lines and the Peoples’ Bus Service are two different projects.

According to the announcement, the bus service will start running on Route 1 from Model Colony to Tower, a distance of 29.5 kilometres, with 38 stations.

The remaining six routes are as follows: 32.9 kilometres from North Karachi to Indus Hospital (Korangi); 33 kilometres from Nagan Chowrangi to Singer Chowrangi (Korangi Industrial Area); 30.4 kilometres from North Karachi to the Dockyard; 28.2 kilometres from Surjani Town to PAF Masroor; 29 kilometres from Gulshan-i-Bihar (Orangi Town) to Singer Chowrangi; and 28.9 kilometres from Mosamiyat

For the upcoming fiscal year 2022–2023, the provincial government has set out Rs 4 billion for the purchase of additional buses that would operate as part of the project in Karachi.