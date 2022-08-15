In a national day address on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India will strive to become a developed nation within the next 25 years, with efforts to strengthen local output in power, defence, and digital technology.

Speaking from the 17th century Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India’s 75th year of independence from British colonial control, Modi challenged youth to “aim big” and offer their best years for the sake of the country.

“We must transform India into a developed country in the next 25 years, in our lifetime,” said Modi, 71, in his 90-minute Hindi speech.Following a 21-gun salute, which was purportedly carried out using domestically manufactured howitzers for the first time under Modi’s “Make In India” industrial plan, the prime leader stated Indians should abandon “colonialism in our thinking and customs.”