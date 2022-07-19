Shireen Mazari, a former federal minister for human rights, asserts that a voice recorder was discovered in her bedroom under a coffee table, stressing how this is against both the law and the Constitution.

Speaking at a press conference that was broadcast by the PTI on Twitter, Mazari said that the “listening device” was concealed under a coffee table and was discovered when a domestic staff member accidently bumped into the table. He was joined by former minister of information technology Shibli Faraz.

The politician said that when the employee contacted to tell her about it, she was in Bani Gala.

We initially speculated that it might be a USB, but we later questioned why someone would place a USB under a table. Mazari said while displaying the dark object.

She claimed that after thorough investigation, it was determined that the object in question is an American-made voice recorder, the contents of which will be disclosed to the media.

She claimed that a similar gadget had recently been retrieved from Imran Khan, chairman of the PTI.Whoever was responsible for this, Mazari remarked, “This is a violation of Article 14(1) [pertaining to the inviolability of a person’s dignity and privacy of their home] of the Constitution of Pakistan.

“Who installed it is the obvious question. Additionally, in my bedroom. We got our doubts about who is responsible.