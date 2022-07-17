LISBON: Southwest Europe began its sixth day of a summer heatwave on Saturday as regions of the continent prepared for new temperature records early next week. The weather has caused disastrous forest fires.

Since the beginning of the week, forest fires have destroyed thousands of hectares of land and claimed the lives of several firemen in France, Portugal, Spain, and Greece.

An official in Arcachon, southwest France’s Gironde region, where firefighters fought to put out two forest fires that have consumed 9,000 hectares (22,200 acres) since Tuesday, stated, “The fire is still not under control.”In the south of France, temperatures will range from 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) to 40 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

According to Meteo France, with fresh heat records anticipated on Monday.Because to frequent rock falls brought on by “extraordinary meteorological circumstances” and “drought,” climbers attempting to conquer Mont Blanc, Europe’s highest mountain, have been advised by authorities in the French Alps to postpone their trip.

In a calamity officials blamed on climate change, a chunk of Italy’s largest Alpine glacier fell way at the beginning of the month, sending ice and debris rushing down the mountain and killing 11 people.

The meteorological agency in Portugal predicted highs of 42C and said it wouldn’t be until next week when temperatures fell below 40C.However, the civil defence took advantage of a tiny drop in temperature following Thursday’s July record high of 47C to attempt to put out one last significant fire in the north of the nation.

Civil defence chief Andre Fernandes cautioned during a midday briefing that “the potential of flames remains very high.”

This weekend requires utmost caution. He commented following the fatal Friday crash of an air tanker combating fires in northern Portugal.