Washington: America’s Spirit Airlines forced two female passengers off the plane shortly before take-off for wearing short dresses.

According to the international news agency, female passengers have told about this discriminatory behavior of the airline staff in their posts on social media.

A passenger named Teresa wrote that she was on a flight from Los Angeles to New Orleans with her friend Tara Kehdi. They were not informed about the dress code of the plane while taking the ticket.

Teresa wrote that we were both wearing a sweater and a short dress underneath. Due to the heat in the plane, he took off his sweater, which the crew objected to, while other passengers did not mind.

“When we refused to show the written dress code instructions, the crew supervisor threatened to call the police if we didn’t leave the plane,” Teresa said.

Teresa and Tara said they were treated like criminals and had to get off the plane four times. Will sue the airline for this behavior.

In an email reply to The Independent, Spirit Airlines said that our Contract of Carriage document, which all passengers agree to at the time of booking with us, clearly spells out specific dress standards for passengers that are not lewd or lascivious. Shouldn’t be appetizing.

However, we are investigating the incident and if any negligence or discrimination is found, those responsible will be punished.