Like usual, Pakistanis have filled Twitter with humorous memes in the run-up to the eagerly awaited election for Punjab chief minister.

The majority of users concentrated on Ali Amin Gandapur, the PTI leader, who was seen driving his party’s lawmakers to the Punjab Assembly on a bus.

Because of his extreme stance, the MPAs to make sure his party has the necessary number of legislators to ensure that Pervez Elahi, their joint candidate with PML-Q, wins the CM election today.

The previous election was plagued by violence, with MPAs being seen yanking Deputy Speaker Dost Muhammad Mazari’s hair and the lawmakers getting into fights on several occasions. However, this time around, with strict security, things are anticipated to go differently.

Nevertheless, despite the fact that the elections are one of the critical events that could alter the course of the nation’s politics, the tweeps seemed to lighten the mood.