In Christchurch, New Zealand, from October 8–14, Pakistan and Bangladesh will play in a T20I tri-series as part of their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022. The third-placed On October 9 and 10, respectively, Pakistan will play number-eight Bangladesh and sixth-ranked New Zealand.

Pakistan will play Bangladesh and New Zealand in the second round of matches on October 12 and 13, respectively, with Friday, October 14, being the final date. On October 23 in Melbourne, Pakistan’s T20 World Cup campaign will get underway when they take on India.Then, on October 27 and October 30 in Perth, they will compete in the two qualifiers before playing South Africa on November 3 in Sydney and Bangladesh on November 6 in Dhaka.After finishing their seven-match T20I series against England on October 2, Pakistan will compete in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is scheduled to take place in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 27 to September 11, prior to the England series.