The Liger film, supported by Karan Johar, starred the legendary boxer, Mike Tyson. The boxer, nevertheless, was unaware that he had even performed in the movie.

I heard you are getting back into comedy movies?” was a question that a visibly stoned Iron Mike was asked in a recent podcast. Mike responded in a dreamy manner, appearing to be bewildered.

The interviewer said, “I recently read about it; you are producing some Bollywood movies.” “I don’t know,” Mike continued. Tell me about it and read it to me again.

The video caused a stir on the internet, with one user saying, “Liger, a comedy movie.” “.One user said, “Movie so awful he forgot about it,” while another said,

Although Mike Tyson made a lengthy cameo appearance in the Vijay Deverakonda film Liger, it did not succeed in drawing viewers to the theatres.