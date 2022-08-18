US: General Michael E. Kurilla, the commander of US Central Command (Centcom), and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa met at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters (GHQ) on Thursday to address issues of mutual concern.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported that the discussion covered “matters of mutual concern, regional security situation, & security, defence and security cooperation, particularly military to military connections.”

According to the report, a delegation-level discussion took place after the one-on-one conversation to discuss the Pakistan Army’s counterterrorism initiatives and important contributions to regional peace and stability.

Discussion also included the military training exchange programme between the US and Pakistan.

The ISPR added that the visiting dignitary also visited the Army Museum and showed a keen interest in various historical enclosures.The Pakistani Army, according to the visiting dignitary, “established the ideal in the battle for terrorism and counter-terrorism concepts, as well as efforts for regional stability and stability,” the ISPR said.

According to earlier diplomatic sources, Pakistan’s army chief’s travel to the US in late August or early September was being discussed by US and Pakistani officials.

Gen. Bajwa also contacted Washington last month to ask for assistance in obtaining an early payment of monies from the IMF (IMF). He spoke with Wendy Sherman, US Deputy Secretary of State, after which a State Department representative denied media reports that