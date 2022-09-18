Pakistan’s recovery as a secure cricket-playing nation. Following years when the squad was compelled to play home matches in neutral locations due to a fatal attack on the Sri Lanka team bus in 2009, international cricket has gradually returned to the nation.

The arrival of England was initially planned for October of last year but was abruptly postponed after New Zealand canceled a tour due to safety concerns.

The Pakistan Cricket Board was incensed by England’s decision to leave the match, calling it “disrespectful” in light of their efforts to promote Pakistan as a safe travel destination.

In December, England, the current 50-over world champions, will play a Test series in Pakistan before welcoming back New Zealand.

After losing the recent Twenty20 series to the West Indies (3-2), South Africa, and India, the visitors are eager to avenge those losses (both 2-1).

After losing to Sri Lanka in the T20 Asia Cup final last week in the UAE, Pakistan is trying to bounce back.

“Hard Challenge”

Jos Buttler, the captain of New England since longtime captain Eoin Morgan retired last year, is recovering from a calf injury that may prevent him from playing in the series.

Buttler, who only had a chance of being fit for the final two games, felt it was imperative to travel with his team because “it’s a critical series for the build-up into that World Cup.”