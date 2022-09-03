DUBAI: Injured pacer Shahnawaz Dahani has been ruled out of the Asia Cup 2022, a big setback for Pakistan ahead of their first Super 4s match against archrivals India.

The absence of Shaheen Shah Afridi was a huge setback for Babar Azam’s Pakistan in their maiden meeting with the neighbors, and the Men in Green were depending on their bowling following Friday’s record-breaking victory over Hong Kong

Shaheen developed a side strain while bowling against Hong Kong in the second match of the Asia Cup event.

Shaheen developed a side strain while bowling against Hong Kong in the second match of the Asia Cup event.

The Pakistan team spokeswoman stated that the medical staff will evaluate Dahani’s condition over the next 48-72 hours before making a decision, which could include a scan and continued participation in the event.

Hasan Ali or Mohammad Hasnain will get a chance to play against India in Dahani's absence. It should be mentioned that these two have taken the places of Shaheen and Mohammad Wasim Jr.

On Friday, he was injured while bowling in a match against Hong Kong in Sharjah.

Medical personnel will monitor Dahani’s condition over the next 48-72 hours before making a decision.