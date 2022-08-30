NEW DELHI: Reliance, the largest telecom provider in India, announced on Monday that it is collaborating with Google, a unit of Alphabet Inc., to provide a low-cost 5G smartphone as part of a $25 billion ambition to offer the new cellular services within two months.

Jio’s 5G network, which will start in key cities like New Delhi and Mumbai before being stretched throughout India by December of next year, will be the largest in the world, according to Reliance Chairman Mukesh Ambani, who made the announcement during the company’s annual general meeting.

One of the wealthiest individuals in India, Ambani, simply stated that the phone being created with Google would be “ultra-affordable.” The least expensive 5G phones are currently available in India for roughly $150.A sub-$100 phone is necessary to bring 5G to the masses, and Jio is well-positioned to do so, according to Neil Shah, vice president of research.

In India, 5G data rates are predicted to be around 10 times faster than those of 4G, and the network is seen as crucial for emerging technologies like self-driving cars and artificial intelligence.

Reliance’s 5G plans challenge competitors Bharti Airtel and Vodafone-Idea in the world’s second-largest mobile market.In a sluggish Mumbai market where Reliance also down 0.78%, shares of Airtel and Vodafone closed down 1.3% and 3.3%, respectively.