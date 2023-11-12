Abu Obeidah, the spokesman of Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the resistance organization of occupied Palestine, has said that more than 25 vehicles of the Israeli army were completely destroyed in 48 hours. The enemy will not rest even for a day or an hour. I will pay the price.

In his audio statement, Abu Obeidah said that more than 160 Israeli military targets were completely or partially destroyed in Gaza, and more than 25 Israeli army vehicles were completely destroyed in the last 48 hours.

He said that the fight with the Israeli army is not equal, the fight with Hamas has scared and disturbed the most powerful army in the region, the Israeli army is facing strong resistance and fierce ground clashes are taking place.

Al-Qassam Brigades spokesman Abu Obaidah said that our fighters are surprising the enemy by attacking underground, on the ground, and under the rubble, our fighters are destroying enemy tanks and bulldozers, the Israeli army achieved only one goal. And they are massacres and atrocities.

He said that the enemy would not get peace even for a day or an hour, the enemy would pay the price of his aggression