According to data from Pakistan’s National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH), eight people died from COVID-19 on a single day, making it the country with the most COVID-19 deaths in the previous 20 days. On July 7, the nation reported nine fatalities in a single day.

The COVID-19 positive rate in Pakistan is currently 3.65%, according to the most recent statistics. Testing on 20,843 samples revealed up to 761 additional COVID-19 infections, bringing the nation’s total number of coronavirus cases to 1,552,632.

In the meantime, 170 virus patients are receiving care in critical care facilities. The newest coronavirus variety to generate significant infection waves worldwide is BA5, which belongs to the Omicron family.

According to the most recent data from the World Health Organization, it was behind 52% of cases that had been sequenced by late June, up from 37% in one week. It is believed to be the cause of about 65% of illnesses in the US.