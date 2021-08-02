Prime Minister Imran Khan is very clear and sure about his policy regarding lockdown and no doubt, the world also praised him for introducing the idea of smart lockdown which not only helped the country to curb the spread of covid-19 but also, it saved the country from economic collapse.

On Sunday, responding to public queries in live Tv programme, “Aapka Wazir-e- Azam Aap kai sath”, Prime Minister urged the nation to fully adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to ward off the looming threat of most contagious Delta variant coronavirus.

“Look at the cost Indian government had to pay after they abruptly imposed a lockdown, leading their economy to sink down,” he said and added that on the contrary, Pakistan imposed restrictions in specific areas, creating a balance between the economy and COVID-19 SOPs.

He said that the Sindh government wanted to impose a complete lockdown after the new wave of COVID-19 and it was a good decision in order to minimize the impact of the spread of the Indian variant of the virus.

He, however, said that they had to look to the other side of it also to see if they would save their economy from these harsh restrictions.

“How will daily-wagers, taxi drivers, and other labourers will survive,” he said adding that the Indian government did the same when it enforced lockdown considering only regarding rich and leaving behind the poor.

We should know that any decision to impose lockdown in Sindh will increase hunger, the prime minister said and added that they should take steps aimed at balancing between stemming COVID-19 spread and running economy.

PM Imran Khan said that the only way forward for them is to vaccinate people in large numbers and as soon as possible. “Our government is taking measures to ensure that there is no shortage of vaccination in the country,” he said.

He said that Pakistan was suffering from the fourth wave of the COVID-19. “It is India’s Delta variant that has hit the country and spreads more than any other variant of the infection,” he said.

Keeping the political differences aside, all the political parties must rethink about their will to resolve the issue of covid outbreak. The issues between the Sindh and federal government can also be solved by mutual consensus. For that it is important for both the parties to show the will for resolving the outbreak of covid as it is an issue of national importance.