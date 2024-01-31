Lahore: Senior lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan has said that the punishment of Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood will be frowned upon while these punishments will have a bad impact on the country’s economy.

Talking to the media in the Lahore High Court, Aitzaz Ahsan said that the accused was not given the right to defend himself while giving the punishments, so the sentences of the PTI founder should be suspended by the High Court.

He said that the lawyers of the prosecution were appointed as the lawyer of the accused, the witnesses of the accused were not called in the cipher case and the accused was punished without taking the statement of 342.

Live: Founder PTI and Bushra Bibi sentenced to 14, 14 years imprisonment with hard labor in Toshakhana case, Imran disqualified for 10 years

He further said that the punishment of founder PTI and Shah Mehmood Qureshi will be ridiculed, the accused are being punished without a chance, this punishment will have bad effects on the country’s economy.

Aitzaz Ahsan said that Maryam Nawaz also took cars from Tosha Khana and sold them. No such case has been made against them. We have been watching the same drama for 70 years. It should stop now. It will be from the party