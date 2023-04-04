LAHORE: On Tuesday, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) judge in Lahore prolonged Imran Khan’s interim bail in three cases involving arson, violence against law enforcement, vandalism, and the murder of Zille Shah until April 13.

The judge heard the cases in his chamber because the PTI leader was under threat of violence. Imran Khan appeared in the judge’s chambers at the ATC.

Imran Khan was involved in the probe, according to the PTI leader’s attorneys.

Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI, previously went to the anti-terrorism court to request bail in three cases involving arson, aggression against police, vandalism, and the murder of Zille Shah.

Through his lawyer, Barrister Salman Safdar, Imran had submitted three exemption requests in the anti-terrorism case. Imran Khan’s legal representatives claimed the PTI chairman’s matter was in court. According to them, the court’s judge, Ejaz Ahmad Butter, was on vacation.

Imran Khan was unable to appear in court, they added, due to security concerns. They believed that Imran’s presence was not required because the judge had taken leave.

The matter was heard by the judge on duty.

Imran Khan is under serious security risks, according to his attorneys. The PTI lawyers were asked by the judge whether Imran Khan would be present or not.

According to the attorneys, two previous prime ministers were murdered.

In order for the PTI leader to make it to court, they pleaded with the judge to grant them time until 1:30 pm. The judge instructed the PTI chief to remain in the building until 11:00 am, when the case’s hearing will continue. The court declared that it would decide the matter appropriately if the PTI chairman was unable to appear in court.

Only those who appear in court are granted relief, the court observed. In the meantime, PTI leader Hammad Azhar’s request for a temporary bail was denied by the ATC because he failed to appear in court.