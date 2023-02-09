Imrana Maqsood, the wife of Anwar Maqsood, presented Doosri Mulakaat, her second book, in Karachi in front of her loved ones.

Imrana and Anwar were seen at the book launch ceremony in a video that actor Yasir Hussain tweeted.

Other well-known people that appeared in the video included President of the Arts Council of Karachi Ahmed Shah, Shahid Rassam, Rasikh Ismail Khan, and Alia Imam. Bilal Maqsood, a well-known singer who is also the author’s son, attended the book launch.

In the video, the book’s authors may be seen reading a few chapters to the audience. In the meanwhile, attendees at the exclusive event can be seen posing for photos with the book.

Doosri Mulakaat comprises some accumulated memories of the writer and a few dramas of her husband, according to the description on Hussain’s post.

Immo Ji Doosri Mulakaat Imran Maqsood Ki Aik Aur Kitaab. The stanza contains a “kuch yaden” line from Immo Ji, or a “kuch dramy” line from Anwer Sahab. PS: “Kitaab main thora as main bhi hun,” said Fakhar in his baat.