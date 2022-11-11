Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will speak to the Gujrat long marchers through video link on Friday.Through his official Twitter account, PTI Senator Faisal Javed Khan announced the announcement and said that many people were anxious to receive their “kaptaan” (captain).The ability of the people to make decisions, he declared, is the key to solving all of the nation’s issues.

Imran will address the public and party members on screens in Gujrat, according to PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi. After Zuhr prayers, the march would head towards Gujrat, he said, pausing at Rahmat Elahi Chowk before continuing on to the GTS Chowk, where Imran Khan would address the masses.

At a press conference prior to the march, Qureshi said that the Wazirabad shooting first information report (FIR) was of “no value” because it did not name the three prominent leaders Imran had implicated. The plaintiff should have been given priority, he claimed, but the police appeared powerless. The episode, according to the PTI leader, demonstrated that “certain people are above the law.”

He claimed that upholding the law was essential for Pakistan’s development.After stopping at several locations, the remaining half of PTI march, led by party Secretary-General Asad Umar, entered limitations of Gojra tehsil and continued toward Toba Tek Singh.

Osama Hamza, Asad Zaman Cheema, and Chaudhry Ahsan also accompany the procession.A week after being injured in a gun attack, Imran encouraged his followers via video link yesterday to continue the “Azadi March,” and he denied police claim that a lone shooter had attempted to murder him.

Following his removal from office in an April parliamentary vote, the former prime minister has led a rolling march to demand general election. Last Thursday, he was injured in a shooting at a protest in Wazirabad.