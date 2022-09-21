Imran Khan, the former head of the PTI, announced on Wednesday that the organization’s drive for “Haqeeqi Azaadi” (true freedom) will start on Saturday, September 24. He urged followers to be ready for his announcement.

Imran has repeatedly asked that a date for “fair and free” snap elections be given since being removed from power, stating that if not, he would protest the current administration in the streets.

In May, the PTI tried a long march to Islamabad, but the police cracked down and put an end to it. Imran reiterated his call for immediate elections last week, saying the PTI’s patience was running out.He had anticipated making the election announcement before revealing his preparations for the last march on Islamabad.

In a speech given today at a lawyer’s convention in Lahore, he declared, “I will give a call and we will get our country emancipated in actual terms.”

Following the federal government’s claim that “some people were headed towards Islamabad to get their political demands accepted,” Imran increased security measures in Red Zone areas of Islamabad.”The law enforcement organisations tasked with upholding the rule of law are the ones breaching the law and treating people unfairly.”

He continued by saying that the lack of a rule of law caused investments to dry up and increased corruption.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, Rana Sanaullah, the interior minister, ruled out the notion of holding talks with Imran, whom he referred to as “crazy.” A demonstration is a democratic right, according to the minister, and it is permitted in F-9 Park.

If demonstrators attempted to approach the D-Chowk, he threatened to deal with them harshly.