ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday welcomed the recent investment worth $85 million by the world’s leading Venture Capitals (VCs) in a Pakistani tech start-up, Airlift.

“We welcome the recent investment of 85 million USD by leading VCs of the world in Airlift, a company led by young Pakistanis,” he said in a tweet.

The prime minister said Pakistan had huge potential as the country was open for business. He expressed the government’s commitment to create opportunities for foreign investors.

“My government is fully committed to creating opportunities,” the prime minister said. Airlift, a Lahore-based online shopping delivery service, has raised $85 million in Series B financing, the largest single private funding round in Pakistan’s history.

The financing is about twice the size of the largest private company IPO in the country’s history and the highest in the Middle East & North Africa region.