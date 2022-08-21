According to information released on Sunday, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was charged with violating Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (penalty for acts of terrorism) because of remarks he made during a rally in Islamabad the previous day.

A copy of the first information report (FIR), which was filed at Islamabad’s Margalla police station at 10 p.m. on Saturday in response to the magistrate’s complaint, Ali Javed, is accessible.

Imran “terrorised and intimidated top police personnel and a respected female additional sessions judge” during the PTI gathering at F-9 Park, according to the FIR.

The PTI chairman’s remark was included in the FIR.Imran had vowed to file proceedings against Islamabad’s inspector general and deputy inspector general of police in his speech on Saturday, saying, “We won’t spare you.”

At the request of the capital police, Additional District and Sessions Judge Zeba Chaudhry had authorised Gill’s two-day physical remand. The former premier had also objected to the decision and advised Gill to “prepare herself as action will be done against her.”

Imran’s speech, according to the FIR, was intended to “terrorise” senior police officers and the judiciary so they could not carry out their duties and refrain from taking any necessary action against anyone associated with the PTI.