In light of the deteriorating security situation, PTI Chairman Imran Khan urged the federal government on Saturday to “perform its role” and preserve law and order in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Law and order have gotten worse in Malakand, Imran declared while speaking to a crowd in Charsadda. Although the KP police are making every effort, the federal government should step in and take responsibility for its duties rather than focusing solely on trying to label me a terrorist or file cases [against me].

He claimed that despite significant sacrifices made by the people of KP, it was the government’s duty to address the deteriorating law and order, particularly in the tribal districts.

In KP, especially in the Malakand district, there has been an increase in targeted assassinations and extortion.

Hundreds of people, including seniors and students, have recently protested against the new wave of terrorism in Swat and Shangla as the law and order situation deteriorates amid allegations of the presence of militants.

On Thursday, residents of Swat organized a rally to demand that the police take action against the militants and threatened to stage a sit-in at Grassy Ground unless one was started. In the Glo Kandaw region of Kabal Tehsil in the Swat valley on Tuesday, eight persons were murdered when a remote-controlled bomb detonated near their moving car.

Idrees Khan, the former leader of the peace committee, and two police guards named Ramail and Tauheed, as well as a young child, were traveling from Kotakay to Bandai hamlet when a bomb placed on a dirt road detonated, killing all four of them instantly. The explosion also claimed the lives of two pedestrians. Later, two more corpses were discovered.

The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan claimed responsibility for the attack and said that Idrees had been “Day not long when I make the call”

The remainder of the former prime minister’s speech focused on his call for early elections. He declared in front of the agitated audience that the “moment is not far” when he will issue a call with one aim in mind: that “fair and free” elections be held.