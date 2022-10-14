Former Prime Minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan have called the current scenario a “decisive moment” in Pakistan’s history, claiming that if “thieves” – a phrase he employs for his political opponents – succeed in obtaining NRO-2, the nation will have no future.

During his day-long visit to Karachi on Friday, he voiced his views to attorneys in the city court.

Imran stated that the attorneys understand the value of the rule of law and that if governments continue to break the law, the country’s future will be gloomy. “We cannot allow this to occur.”

He stated once more that he is not involved in politics and is instead “waging Jihad against thieves” in order to achieve true freedom. “I want you all to stand behind me in this.

Attorneys spearheaded the battle for the foundation of Pakistan, therefore we urge lawyers to join us in the struggle.”Imran came to Karachi ahead of Sunday’s vital by-elections, in which he is running from seven national assembly districts throughout the country.

The polls for NA-237 Malir and NA-239 Korangi will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. When Jameel Ahmad Khan and Mohammad Akram Cheema resigned, the NA-237 and NA-239 seats became vacant.