Imran Khan, the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and a former prime minister, declared on Thursday that “the imported rulers were fleeing away” after realising they had been soundly defeated in the by-elections.

Addressing a sizeable crowd in Multan in connection with the NA 157 by-election campaign, Imran said that the PTI triumphed in the by-election on 20 seats in Punjab in July despite the worst fraud committed by “Mr X, the Election Commission, and then Punjab government.”

The PTI chairman said at the meeting that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allied forces in the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) were avoiding the by-elections later this month out of fear that they would lose.The speaker said, “Now, more wickets were likely to be lost on Sunday and on September 25 [by-elections].

” Despite their rigging, I would have to give them a 9-0 score, the PTI chairman remarked. Imran Khan is now being attempted to be pulled from the match, and they seized the wickets and fled, fearing defeat.

Imran stated that he would continue to struggle “until Pakistan is made a really sovereign country,” adding that he was open to speak with everyone except the “corrupt imported rulers established by international plan.”

He went on to say, “They are in charge of us and follow the edicts of their foreign overlords. We must rescue our nation from these thieves who took its money and fled the country.”