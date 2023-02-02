According to sources, the Federal investigation Agency (FIA) has detained anchor Imran Riaz Khan because of his divisive comments.

The anchorman was detained at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport while he was departing for the United Arab Emirates, according to FIA officials who spoke on the record under the condition of anonymity.

According to the sources, Riaz will be introduced in court today.

The anchorperson was detained on the same day that Islamabad Police detained PTI ally Sheikh Rashid Ahmed.

PTI leader Asad Umar responded to the arrests by saying that terrorists remain at large while Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Imran Riaz are in jail.

شیخ رشید گرفتار. عمران ریاض گرفتار. سیاست دان قید. صحافی قید. دہشت گرد آزاد پھر رہے ہیں — Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 2, 2023

The FIA has previously prevented the anchorperson from getting on his flight.

Authorities removed Riaz from a flight to Dubai in July 2022.

The anchorperson, who had been arrested in connection with multiple offences, including sedition, had been offloaded, according to immigration sources at the time, since his name was on a list of wanted people.