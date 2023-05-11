The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) apprehended senior journalist and presenter Imran Riaz Khan at the Sialkot Airport on charges of inciting violence.

The TV anchor was taken into custody as violent riots broke out in the South Asian country between security forces and Imran Khan’s followers after the PTI leader was taken into custody on Tuesday in connection with a fraud probe. Imran Khan is a well-known opponent of the ruling class and the military.

As widespread protests break out, at least five people have died across the country and hundreds have been injured, including senior police officers. There have been instances of chaos.

Imran Riaz was allegedly apprehended by the FIA at the Sialkot Airport before being brought into detention somewhere else.

Videos of journalists being detained by police authorities are all over the internet, and one reporter even had his phone stolen as he tried to record the situation.

Mian Ali Ashfaq, Imran’s attorney, also tweeted to confirm the journalist’s arrest.