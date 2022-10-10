Imran Khan, the chairman of the PTI and a former prime minister, has demanded a probe into recent audio leaks that are said to contain talks between current and previous leaders, including the prime minister.

The ousted premier announced on Monday that he intended to ask the court to conduct an investigation into the audio leaks in a tweet from his official account.

According to Imran, the audio leaks seriously compromise national security because they cast doubt on the Prime Minister’s Office and his home’s overall protection.

“As PM, my home’s secure line was bugged as well. We plan to go to court to prove the veracity of the leaks, and we’ll set up a JIT to look into which intelligence agency planted the bugs and who is releasing the audios—many of which have been altered or doctored—then, he wrote.

The head of PTI stated that it is crucial to conduct an investigation “since vital security concerns are & have been illegally filmed & afterwards hacked, meaning secrecy of Pak’s national security has been exposed abroad.

“Two more audio recordings, apparently belonging to the PTI chairman, leaked on social media last Friday. The only difference this time was that he allegedly discussed “horse-trading” rather than the US cypher like in the earlier ones.

The PTI chairman was heard in the first audio discussing about “purchasing” MNAs, popularly known as horse-trading.

Imran is heard saying “don’t believe everything is over” at the beginning of the 0.45-second audio clip, possibly alluding to the vote of no-confidence from earlier this year.”The next 48 hours are a long, long period from now on. There are a lot of things going on, and I’m also taking some actions that we can’t reveal to the public,” the PTI chairman is said to have said.