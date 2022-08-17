Following the ruling in the foreign funding case, it was revealed on Wednesday that PTI Chairman Imran Khan had declined to provide the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with information in response to a letter asking for details from him.

The FIA established a five-person team earlier this month to oversee the inquiry teams from the various zones looking into the matter of the Election Commission of Pakistan’s (ECP) judgement in the PTI illegal funding case.

The FIA had written to Imran on August 12 requesting information about the total amount of money given to the PTI by domestic and foreign businesses.In a letter dated August 16, Imran answered to Amna Baig, the deputy director of the FIA’s Commercial Bank Circle in Islamabad, via PTI attorney Anwar Mansoor Khan.

The letter, a copy of which can be found stated that the FIA was attempting to “act and derive jurisdiction on what you term a decision of the ECP,” but it noted that the decision of August 2 was “in fact a report consequent to a scrutiny.”

It contended that the ECP was an administrative body, not a court or tribunal, as the Supreme Court of Pakistan had determined in a number of cases, and that as a result, its conclusion was just a report and not an order.