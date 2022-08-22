Islamabad: Imran Khan, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will face contempt charges after making inflammatory comments about Zeba Chaudhry, a female sessions court judge, on Monday.

The ruling was made by Acting IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq during hearing of a PTI appeal contesting Shahbaz Gill’s police remand, a party member who is currently imprisoned.

Imran had threatened to file cases against Islamabad’s inspector general of police and deputy inspector general of police at a rally there on Saturday, saying, “We won’t spare you.”

The judiciary was subsequently issued a warning against having a “biassed” viewpoint towards his party, and he urged it to prepare for the repercussions.Jahangir Khan Jadoon, the advocate general for Islamabad, brought up the issue during today’s hearing and pleaded with the justices to take note of Imran’s remarks.

They responded, “That is a separate matter, though. We’ll wait and see what happens.Later on in the day, the court made the decision to serve Imran with a notice of contempt after consulting with the other justices.

The case is anticipated to be heard by a larger bench made up of Justices Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, Babar Sattar, and Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb tomorrow (Tuesday).