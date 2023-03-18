In order to conduct an operation in the city’s Zaman Park neighbourhood, police broke into Imran Khan’s home on Saturday.

When they resisted the police action, more than 20 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) employees were also detained.

No one was hurt despite being fired upon from the residence, a policeman informed.

Once Imran Khan went for Islamabad to attend a court hearing, the police operation was started to clear the area of camps set up by the party close to his home.

“Section 144 is imposed, you are cordially advised to disperse,” police said in a statement, provoking an angry response from the PTI workers who yelled slogans.

Once an agreement was struck between the administration and the PTI regarding the search at Zaman Park, a sizable detachment of police was stationed nearby.

Both parties finalised the terms and conditions connected to staging rallies, the security of the PTI leader, and other legal problems under the agreement, which was presented to the Lahore High Court (LHC).

According to the specifics, the PTI would work with the government to put the arrest and search warrants into effect.

Senator Shibli Faraz and former state minister Ali Muhammad Khan have both been named by the PTI as focus points, and SSP Imran Kishwar will speak for the police in communications. The PTI would work with the police to conduct an investigation into any cases brought up as a result of the confrontations that took place on March 14 and 15.

Also, it has been agreed that the PTI would host a public event on Monday rather than Sunday while requesting permission from the administration. The PTI would also inform the authorities five days before holding the gathering.

The PTI would make a request for security to the relevant authorities, and the government would put into practise the policies developed for the security of the PTI head.