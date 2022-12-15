ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, a court in Islamabad gave former prime minister Imran Khan notice in response to a plea the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) filed asking for criminal charges to be brought against him in the Toshakhana case.

Following the ECP’s decision last month finding the former premier guilty of corrupt practises, District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case brought by the district election commissioner.

Earlier this week, the court had put off deciding whether to uphold the plea. The case will start in January 2009.The trial court heard Khan’s case on November 22. Khan was accused of engaging in illegal practises by the Election Commission, which the former premier denies.

He continued, noting that Khan simply mentioned that “the price of the watch was approximately about Rs85 million” without mentioning the amount for which he sold the Toshakhana timepiece. Any transferred Toshakhana commodities must be reported in the tax income accounts, according to Hassan.

Previous hearing

Saad Hassan, the attorney for ECP, appeared before the court during the most recent hearing and made his points.

He added that a prime minister must deposit all presents with the Toshakhana. Imran Khan claimed that he built a road using the funds he received as presents from Toshakhana, the man said.

He added that until the PTI administration passed a new rule allowing taking Toshakhana presents after paying 50% of the price, the gifts may be retained by paying 20% of the gift’s cost.