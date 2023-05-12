ISLAMABAD: In the Toshakhana case against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday prohibited a trial court from moving further.

The stay order will be in force until the case’s next hearing on June 8.

As the PTI petitioned for the Toshakhana case to be transferred to another court because Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar was allegedly “biassed,” IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq delivered the decision.

Khawaja Harris, the attorney representing the former prime minister, claimed during the hearing that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had no right to file a request for criminal charges to be brought against Imran Khan in the Toshakhana case. Harris said that by forwarding the complaint, the electoral body broke the law and added that it was also submitted after the deadline had passed.

Harris urged the high court to order a halt of the Toshakhana case proceedings. While sending letters to the ECP and other parties, the IHC accepted the argument and suspended the trial until June 8.

The PTI leader was accused earlier this week in the Toshakhana case brought by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) by a district and sessions court in the nation’s capital.

When he rejected the accusations and refused to sign the paperwork, the former prime minister was present at the court.

Khan’s attorney Khawaja Harris argued during the prior session that the district election commissioner broke the law by filing a complaint against the PTI leader.

The petition against the former premier was legal, the ECP attorney countered, adding that the PTI was employing delay strategies. He emphasised that the sessions court has three months to rule on the case involving corrupt practises.

At one point, Imran Khan’s attorney objected, stating that the ECP had submitted the petition 120 days after rendering its decision disqualifying Imran Khan from running for office in the Toshakhana case.

The judge had withheld his or her decision following the hearing, but it has finally been made public. The PTI chairman was required by the court to show up in front of him on May 10 for an indictment.

The ruling coalition filed a reference against Imran Khan last year, accusing him of failing to disclose the specifics of gifts he kept from Toshakhana in his asset reports.

In October of last year, the ECP reached a conclusion in the investigation, disqualified him for dishonesty, and asked the district and sessions court to request criminal charges be brought against Imran Khan in this matter.