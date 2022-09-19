The Pakistani Election Commission has reserved judgment in the Toshakhana case brought against former prime minister Imran Khan (ECP). Imran Khan’s attorney, Barrister Ali Zafar, acknowledged his client had sold at least four gifts he had received in 2018–19 at the beginning of today’s hearing.

An ECP member questioned the source of income and the amount of money placed with the Toshakhana to pay for the presents during the hearing. At this point, Barrister Ali Zafar said that they were unwilling to provide the ECP access to this information.

Imran Khan, according to him, got presents totaling Rs. 1.7 million in 2019–20. In our situation, the ECP didn’t raise any concerns, according to Barrister Zafar. He continued, “The ECP criticizes if it doubts any details.”

He said that the income tax return records contain the sale’s receipt. The attorney insisted, “We declared the tax paid on an income of Rs58 million from the sale of gifts.