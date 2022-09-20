ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday referred the case to a session court after the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ordered that the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) section from the terror complaint filed against PTI Chairman Imran Khan be removed.

Khan was charged with terrorism after he threatened a second session judge and police officers in the nation’s capital during a speech at one of his party’s electoral rallies. Following IHC instructions to strike the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) clause from the case, the court makes its conclusion.

Internet Desk

The anti-terrorism court in Islamabad was hearing the case under the direction of Justice Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan.

Babar Awan, the PTI chief’s attorney, appeared in court on his behalf and read the IHC’s directive to strike the case’s references to terrorism.

Following the IHC’s directive, Awan asked that the case be sent to the session court.

The judge of the anti-terrorism court responded to Awan’s plea by stating that another bail application was required because no challan had been presented to complete the removal.

The judge questioned, “Since we have not gotten the challan, witness statement, or anything else, what should we transfer?”