Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan has expressed a strong reaction to the increase in the prices of petroleum products.

In his statement on Twitter, Imran Khan wrote that the corrupt and incompetent government has made the country’s economy in a bad state through mismanagement and has crushed the salaried and poor people.

Chairman Tehreek-e-Insaf further wrote that the price of petrol and diesel has increased by Rs 35 per liter and the value of the Pakistani rupee against the dollar has reached Rs 262 60 paise.

Imran Khan wrote on Twitter that an incredible 35% inflation is expected in the 200 billion mini-budget, electricity and gas prices are also likely to increase.

It is a sign of the mismanagement of the economy in the hands of the corrupt, incompetent import government that with the recent increase in the prices of diesel + petrol and the reduction of 33 rupees, the dollar reached 262.6 rupees and deceived the people + the salaried class. Is

—