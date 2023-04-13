ISLAMABAD: Iftikhar Rasool Ghumman, an aide to former prime minister Imran Khan, was detained by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) as part of a “money laundering” investigation.

The Anti-Money Laundering Cell (AMLC) of the organisation uncovered an internally active money laundering network with a base in Lahore and detained two of the gang members, according to the FIA.

Ghumman, Qaisar Mushtaq, and Asim Hussain allegedly operated a fictitious international money-laundering network, according to FIA officials.

They claimed that the entire network had been uncovered and that those involved in Hundi and Hawala money laundering had been apprehended. They also claimed that the scam was responsible for the unlawful transfer of billions of rupees to various nations.

It was also mentioned that the scam used more than 40 fictitious businesses to transfer money to other nations.

Rejecting the FIA’s accusations, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) sources claimed that Ghumman was a trustworthy party leader who was in charge of well-established multinational businesses in many nations and who had the authority to handle imports and exports on the party’s behalf.

On September 30, 2020, a notice with the signatures of PTI Chief Organiser Saifullah Khan Nyazee was published (No CS/CO/078/2020).

The PTI head condemned the detention and claimed that persons close to him were being followed, kidnapped, and tortured.

Imran claimed in his tweets that the DPO had informed Dera Ismail Khan, the sessions judge in DIK, that he would file a contempt case but had to take custody of Ali Amin since orders had come from above, when Ali Amin was kidnapped.

“Today, Iftikhar Ghumman, my security coordinator, was kidnapped. All of this is a part of the London Plan, which promised Nawaz Sharif that PTI would be destroyed.

was given assurances PTI would be crushed. So now people close to me, along with my ldrship, are being harassed, abducted, tortured & confronted with sham cases across Pakistan in total violation of the Constitution & Rule of Law. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) April 12, 2023

Therefore, in complete violation of the Constitution and the rule of law, people connected to me and my leadership are currently being harassed, kidnapped, tortured, and challenged with fabricated cases throughout Pakistan.

Fawad Chaudhry, senior vice president of PTI, also denounced the detention of Ghumman. He claimed that PTI leaders and employees were the targets of vindictive attacks.