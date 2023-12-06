The Islamabad High Court has rejected the request to withdraw the appeal of the founder chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf against the Toshah Khana reference decision.

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Amir Farooq gave the decision to reject the application.

It should be remembered that on October 21, 2022, the Election Commission announced the decision to disqualify the founder chairman of PTI Imran Khan as a member of the assembly.

Founder Chairman PTI had approached the High Court on 28 October 2022 against the decision.

Imran Khan had filed a request to withdraw the appeal as the matter was pending in the Lahore High Court.

Founder Chairman PTI filed an application to withdraw the appeal on January 18, 2023. After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court reserved the judgment on September 13, 2023, which was pronounced today.