The Supreme Court rejected PTI founder Imran Khan’s plea for an urgent hearing on the petition to remove his disqualification.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Tariq Masood on the hearing of the petition regarding the removal of Imran Khan’s disqualification, talking to the PTI lawyer, said that it is not possible to hear the Tosha Khana disqualification case in the Supreme Court this week.

The Acting Chief Justice said that at least a 3-member bench should hear this case, only 2 judges are available, a two-member bench cannot even give you interim relief because the High Court has a division bench decision.

Earlier, after the usual cases were over, lawyer Shehbaz Khosa came to the rostrum and pleaded for the PTI founder’s disqualification petition to be set before a 3-judge bench.

Justice Athar Minullah said that the suspension of the decision related to disqualification does not suspend the punishment, there is no such judicial precedent.

Shahbaz Khosa said that there are judicial precedents, the sentence against Javed Hashmi was also terminated, on which Justice Sardar Tariq said that this case should be on important points and should be heard by a 5-member bench, Chief Justice next week. Qazi Faiz Isa will also come.