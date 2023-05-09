Imran Khan, the leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), recorded a message that was made public immediately after he was detained in Islamabad on suspicion of corruption.

Rangers arrested the former prime minister in the Al-Qadir Trust case after the National Accountability Bureau filed arrest warrants for him on May 1. Khan has been transferred to NAB Rawalpindi for additional legal proceedings, according to the anti-graft buster, who has also acknowledged the development.

The former prime minister says in the opening of the video that was posted to Twitter, “I may have been arrested when you [the nation] will be watching this video.”

Since people have known me for 50 years, I have never broken Pakistan’s Constitution or laws, he claimed, adding that I have always practised politics within the bounds of the Constitution.

PTI released Imran Khan’s recorded video. pic.twitter.com/VCdkwF4fsX — Ihtisham Ul Haq (@iihtishamm) May 9, 2023

He lashed out against the ruling coalition, claiming that they were pressuring him to “withdraw from his fight for real freedom” rather than prosecuting him for breaching any laws.

Imran Khan makes a final plea for the people to leave their homes in search of true freedom.